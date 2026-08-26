South Dakota bishop announces plan to retire in 2027

[Episcopal News Service] South Dakota Bishop Jonathan H. Folts announced in an Aug. 21 message to his diocese his plan to retire on Oct. 31, 2027.

“To the diocesan staff, clergy and dedicated lay members across our diocese … You have welcomed me into your family, taught me new lessons and skills and have forged me into the Christian person that I am today,” Folts said. “I am immensely grateful.”

Folts, 58, has been serving the Pierre-based Diocese of South Dakota as its 11th bishop since 2019. The Diocese of South Dakota is home to the largest Indigenous ministry in North America, serving the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota people, according to the diocese’s website.

Before serving the Diocese of South Dakota, Folts served as rector and vicar of several churches in Texas, his home state, and Connecticut. He was ordained a deacon in 1996 and a priest in 1997 by his father, former West Texas Bishop James E. Folts.

As a member of The Episcopal Church’s Truth, Justice and Healing Commission on Native Schools, Folts has dedicated much of his episcopate to justice and reconciliation over the church’s role in operating and supporting Indigenous boarding schools. Research shows that most boarding schools with Episcopal ties were in South Dakota, including the Crow Creek Dormitory. In 2025, Folts formally apologized to the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe for the diocese’s role in operating Indigenous boarding schools.

In his message, Folts credited working closely with clergy and laypeople to make several improvements in the Diocese of South Dakota, including making diocesan finances “stronger” and revitalizing Thunderhead Episcopal Center, the diocese’s camp and retreat center located in Lead.

“Together, we have worked hard over these years to renew and strengthen the life and ministry of our diocese in many ways, and I am filled with gratitude to God and to you for the ministry we share and for the relationships we have forged,” Folts said. “Many of our congregations have grown in courage and are embracing new and faithful ways of serving their communities.”

Improvements have been made throughout the diocese, Folts said, but “there is still work to be done and faithful ministry to do,” including addressing “dilapidated” church buildings and supporting struggling congregations.

Folts did not call for the election of his successor in his message.