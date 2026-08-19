Indiana bishops, dioceses offer prayers and resources as deadly extreme weather continues statewide

[Episcopal News Service] Northern Indiana Bishop Douglas Sparks and Indianapolis Bishop Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows offered prayers as the state continues to experience thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, tornadoes and severe flooding. The storms began on Aug. 11, killing at least seven people, displacing at least 1,000 people and causing power outages.

Sparks has been communicating with clergy, lay leaders and Episcopal Relief & Development to assess how best to assist with relief efforts across the South Bend-based Diocese of Northern Indiana, especially Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, which were the most heavily impacted. None of the churches have sustained major damage, but some remain without power. No injuries have been reported.

Two of Sparks’ biggest concerns, however, are caring for the elderly and feeding people who can’t store food.

“Those most affected are the elderly in many of our faith communities. They don’t have family members who can rush over and are often living by themselves,” Sparks told Episcopal News Service in an Aug. 18 phone interview. “There are people in our faith communities who went to the store and got their groceries, then the storms hit, and all of their perishable food is gone. With Episcopal Relief & Development, we’re trying to gauge how much resources we need to cover food expenses as best we can.”

Baskerville-Burrows is out of state but has been regularly communicating with diocesan staff.

“My heart is with you all in Indiana. Watching the impact of the floods and storms over the last few days has been so hard to watch from afar,” Baskerville-Burrows said in an Aug. 17 video message posted to the diocese’s YouTube channel. “My staff and I are keeping track and will be calling clergy and lay leaders,” she said. “We’re trying to make sure that you’re doing OK.”

The Diocese of Indianapolis will provide updates on its website and social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Some parts of Indiana reported receiving more than 12 inches of rain over two days, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the severe flooding is occurring along the White River, a two-forked river that’s the main tributary to the larger Wabash River. Indianapolis, Indiana’s capital and most populous city, sits along the White River’s west fork. In Anderson, located 43 miles northeast of Indianapolis, the White River rose to a record 24.93 feet, surpassing the record previously set during the Great Flood of 1913.

Flooding in the Mississinewa River has also severely impacted residents in eastern Indiana and killed at least one person, a teenager.

The flooding also has forced hundreds of people to evacuate. First responders have been rescuing stranded people and animals by boat.

In Carmel, a northern suburb of Indianapolis, a bridge over Blue Woods Creek collapsed after floodwaters broke it in half and washed a section of it away, forcing a major road to close. Hamilton County Commissioner Christine Altman confirmed the bridge as a “total loss.”

The city’s main sewer line that carries 90% of Carmel’s wastewater has a “90% chance” of collapsing, threatening an environmental crisis, according to officials.

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Carmel collected funds to support local recovery efforts during its Aug. 16 morning worship service.

Fishers, a Hamilton County suburb just east of Carmel, on Aug. 15 declared a local disaster emergency, which will remain in effect until Aug. 22. The city launched a 24/7 hotline and an online form to assist residents with non-emergency issues.

On Aug. 11, the same day the floods started in central and southern Indiana, multiple tornadoes and a derecho – a fast-moving, straight-line windstorm that causes hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and flash floods – struck northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana. The storms killed at least three people, including an unhoused woman who was struck by roofing material in Gary. About 301,000 households lost power then, and 93,000 households remain without power as of Aug. 18, according to the Northern Indiana Public Service Company. In South Bend, about 66 miles east of Gary, Diocese of Northern Indiana staff sheltered in the basement of the Cathedral of St. James during the storm.

“People are dealing with a mixture of challenges at this point,” Sparks said.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun declared a statewide disaster emergency on Aug. 13 and deployed the Indiana National Guard to provide additional relief assistance to the northwest cities of Gary, Hobart and Munster in Lake County, near Chicago, Illinois. National Guardsmen are also now assisting with flood relief efforts statewide.

In an Aug. 17 email, the Diocese of Indianapolis shared a list of local flood relief resources, including information from the American Red Cross of Indiana, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, and Indiana 211. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Indianapolis set up a web page sharing the most effective ways to help, including where to donate money and supplies, and where to volunteer for relief assistance.

“When our neighbors are hurting, we are called to draw near,” St. Paul’s said in an Aug. 16 Facebook post. “This is what it means to live our mission: Sharing Christ’s Love. Creating Community. Striving for Justice. In a moment of crisis, we show up for one another – with compassion, generosity and hope.”

Episcopal Relief & Development’s website includes information on how to respond immediately after a disaster.

In her video message, Baskerville-Burrows said she’s “been heartened by the many ways in which you have shown up for each other.”

“I’ve seen pictures and videos of you filling sandbags, canceling plans for your Sunday events and being present to those most in need at this time and making adjustments on the fly as we deal with the impact of the waters that continue to rise,” she said.

The Diocese of Northern Indiana is accepting donations to the bishop’s discretionary fund that will be used for relief efforts.

Across the Midwest, a developing El Niño weather pattern has brought above-normal temperatures, storms, flooding and high winds throughout the summer. Unlike Indiana, some regions in the Upper Midwest, including northern Wisconsin and Minnesota, have been experiencing periods of drought. Climate change is also exacerbating extreme weather events, including flooding, according to the Environmental Resilience Institute at Indiana University in Bloomington and research from Purdue University in West Lafayette’s Indiana Climate Change Impacts Assessment.

“We’re living with these kinds of horrible, horrible weather events. It’s just another example of how we need to pay attention to caring for our creation – being good stewards of creation rather than taking and taking and taking,” Sparks said.

As Indiana braces for another week of rainfall, Baskerville Burrows said she and diocesan staff will “continue to check in” with clergy and lay leaders. In the meantime, Episcopalians are encouraged to contact the diocesan office for additional support.

“We know that our God is with us even in the overwhelming flood … let us continue to pray for one another,” Baskerville-Burrows said. “Pray for those who are especially vulnerable in this time and to call upon the strength of our relationships and the strength of the Lord Jesus as we make our way through these times of flood and fragility. Much love to you all.”

Sparks also offered prayers and said he appreciates Episcopalians’ prayers for Indiana.

“We really appreciate the concern and support from the national church,” Sparks said. “Your prayers mean everything to us here in Indiana.”

-Shireen Korkzan is a reporter and assistant editor for Episcopal News Service. She can be reached at skorkzan@episcopalchurch.org.