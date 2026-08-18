Episcopal Church invites applicants for creation care grants, with new emphasis on eco-regions

[Episcopal News Service] The Episcopal Church is relaunching its creation care grant program, now with an emphasis on supporting local ministries connected to the church’s expanding eco-region framework.

The church will accept proposals from now until Oct. 26 for grants of up to $15,000 to fund projects involved with “nature restoration, regenerative agriculture, climate advocacy, and environmental justice,” according to an Aug. 18 church news release announcing the latest round of grants.

Applications for the grants, the first to be awarded from the creation care program since late 2024, will be collected by the churchwide creation care office and evaluated by the 12 eco-region networks, which include 55 Episcopal dioceses. Proposals should “align with network priorities, demonstrate understanding of local issues and context, show potential for partnerships with organizations doing similar work and include meaningful involvement and feedback from people who would benefit from the project.” Proposals from dioceses that are not yet connected to an eco-region also will be considered.

“As we watch myriad climate concerns take hold across the lands and waters where Episcopalians dwell — from forest fires and water shortages to tornadoes, floods and sea level rise — people of faith are committed to organizing ourselves in our regions to bring healing to the world God loves,” said the Rt. Rev. Cathleen Bascom, the church’s eco-region network coordinator and a former bishop of Kansas.

General Convention endorsed the formation of eco-region networks in a 2024 resolution that focused on the need for collaboration on conservation, renewable energy and food-based ministries. Under Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe, who took office in November 2024, development of the Episcopal Eco-Region Network Initiative has been one of the church’s primary creation care initiatives. It is now facilitated through a partnership with the Center for Religion & Environment at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.

“By bestowing creation care grants this year through our eco-region networks, we seek to address specific environmental challenges and encourage projects informed by local wisdom that will build regional collaboration,” Bascom said in the church news release.

The new approach to the grant process has been received with enthusiasm by Episcopalians who are actively engaged in creation care ministries, according to the Rev. Stephanie Johnson. A priest in Connecticut, Johnson also is co-convener of the Episcopal Church Green Caucus.

“There’s real excitement in talking about the grants,” Johnson told Episcopal News Service. “I love this model of really getting into these local communities.” Providing modest grants at the local level allows leaders to tailor their work to the needs within their contexts, she said, while pursuing opportunities for growth and sustainability.

The Green Caucus also hopes the new granting process will encourage more Episcopalians and dioceses to form or join an eco-region. Those networks encourage greater creativity in addressing regional issues, Johnson said, and within the regions, “they might have a project that you and I could never imagine.”

The Episcopal Church has awarded more than $1 million in grants over the past decade as part of its commitment to creation care ministries. In its last round of grants, authorized by Executive Council in November 2024, the church gave $100,000 to eight projects.

The 2025-27 churchwide budget plan approved by General Convention calls for $375,000 in creation care grants during this triennium, with $125,000 budgeted in each of the three years.

– David Paulsen is a senior reporter and editor for Episcopal News Service based in Wisconsin. He can be reached at dpaulsen@episcopalchurch.org.