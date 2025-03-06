Saint Augustine’s University loses appeal, pursues arbitration in fight to keep accreditation

[Episcopal News Service] Saint Augustine’s University, the historically Black college with Episcopal roots in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been dealt another setback in its ongoing fight for survival after its accrediting agency denied the school’s latest appeal.

The accrediting agency, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACSCOC, is in the process of removing Saint Augustine’s as a member institution for failing to meet accreditation standards related to its finances. Saint Augustine’s appealed a December 2024 decision by SACSCOC, but the agency’s appeals committee recently ruled against Saint Augustine’s, according to a March 6 news release from the school.

Saint Augustine’s has at least one more option, a 90-day arbitration process, as it attempts to remain an accredited university. Loss of accreditation could threaten the school’s viability despite university leaders’ insistence that they have secured the funding needed to continue operating.

“We have made substantial progress and are confident that our strengthened financial position and governance will ensure a positive outcome,” Board of Trustees Chairman Brian Boulware said in the news release. “SAU is resilient, and we are resolute in our commitment to academic excellence.”

The release also emphasizes that the university’s failed appeal does not mean it is closing. Accreditation will remain active during the 90-day arbitration, meaning that all students who graduate in May 2025 will receive degrees from an accredited institution.

The university “remains dedicated to providing high-quality education and student support services as it evaluates all available pathways forward,” according to the news release, which adds that the university expects to close later this month on an agreement with unnamed partners for $70 million in “sustainability focused funding at competitive market rates and terms.”

Saint Augustine’s and the much smaller Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina, are the two remaining historically Black higher education institutions with Episcopal roots. The pair of colleges has received several million dollars from The Episcopal Church in recent years while also accepting the church’s guidance on administrative and fundraising matters.

Saint Augustine’s history dates to 1867, when it was established by Episcopalians in the Diocese of North Carolina. Though still rooted in the Episcopal tradition, it now operates as an independent institution.

Under federal guidelines, colleges and universities seek accreditation by an approved governmental or nongovernmental agency like SACSCOC to ensure they meet “acceptable levels of quality,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Accreditation, for example, is a minimum standard typically verified by managers when assessing graduates for potential employment. An academic institution that fails to retain accreditation also could be disqualified from federal grants and student aid programs, potentially jeopardizing the school’s ability to remain open.

– David Paulsen is a senior reporter and editor for Episcopal News Service based in Wisconsin. He can be reached at dpaulsen@episcopalchurch.org.