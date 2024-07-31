WCC urges respect for human life as Middle East violence escalates

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay expressed grave concern over the recent escalation of violence in the Middle East.

“The situation has deteriorated significantly following the attack on Golan Heights, the subsequent Israeli attack in Beirut, and the assassination in Tehran on July 30,” he said. “These attacks have not only intensified the conflict but have also entailed violations of the sovereignty of multiple nations.”

Pillay urgently called for political dialogue and negotiations and acknowledged that the Middle East region urgently needs peace. He called on all parties involved to cease all attacks, respect human life, adhere to international law and engage in dialogue.

