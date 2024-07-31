Church of Australia conference to offer ‘glimpses of hope’ for tackling violence against women

[Melbourne Anglican] An upcoming Anglican Church of Australia conference aims to equip Christians to create a future without violence against women.

The Ten Commitments conference aims to inspire church leaders and members to prevent domestic violence and care for survivors, as violence against women continues to escalate. It comes as thousands of people across Australia rallied for an end to gender-based violence the weekend of July 27-28.

National Program Manager the Rev. Tracy Lauersen said the opportunity to gather and discuss effective responses to the problem would encourage churches to feel they could create a different, and safer future for women.

