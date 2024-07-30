Episcopal Church stands with Venezuelans, advocates for transparent elections

[Episcopal News Service] The Episcopal Church pledged its support for Venezuelans following the disputed reelection of President Nicolás Maduro as the international community condemned the results and nationwide protests turned violent.

“The Episcopal Church stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela following the presidential election. We believe that governments function best when they are responsive, participatory, and transparent, and ensure adequate protection for minorities,” read the July 30 statement released by the church’s Washington, D.C.-based Office of Government Relations.

“It is our duty to support the people of Venezuela in their efforts to protect democracy and the rule of law. We encourage Episcopalians to stay informed about the situation and pray for our fellow Episcopalians and all Venezuelans.”

Despite widespread accusations of fraud and a refusal to release the full vote count, the government-controlled election authority declared Maduro the winner on July 29, one day after the election. That same day thousands of demonstrators took to the streets nationwide in protest of the election, leading to violent clashes with the police and the death of at least six people. The demonstrations are ongoing, with over 700 arrests.

Maduro’s opposition claims that its candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, won the election in a landslide. The Biden administration is now considering imposing sanctions against the Venezuelan government, which could include U.S. travel bans on Venezuelan officials.

Maduro has been president of Venezuela since his predecessor, Hugo Chávez, died in 2013. He has been accused of corruption and authoritarianism, resulting in the isolation of Venezuela from the rest of the world. Millions of Venezuelan citizens have fled the country, which is also experiencing a decade-long economic crisis despite being rich in oil and other natural resources.

The Episcopal Diocese of Venezuela, based in the capital, Caracas, has 10 parishes, 14 missions and four preaching stations. Ecuador Litoral Bishop Cristóbal Olmedo León Lozana is the provisional bishop of the diocese, which is part of Province IX.

“Let us continue to pray regularly and advocate for a peaceful resolution of the crisis facing our siblings in Venezuela, and urge continued support for all Venezuelans, including those who have migrated to other countries,” the statement said.