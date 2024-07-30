|
Episcopal Church stands with Venezuelans, advocates for transparent elections
Posted 10 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Episcopal Church pledged its support for Venezuelans following the disputed reelection of President Nicolás Maduro as the international community condemned the results and nationwide protests turned violent.
“The Episcopal Church stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela following the presidential election. We believe that governments function best when they are responsive, participatory, and transparent, and ensure adequate protection for minorities,” read the July 30 statement released by the church’s Washington, D.C.-based Office of Government Relations.
“It is our duty to support the people of Venezuela in their efforts to protect democracy and the rule of law. We encourage Episcopalians to stay informed about the situation and pray for our fellow Episcopalians and all Venezuelans.”
Despite widespread accusations of fraud and a refusal to release the full vote count, the government-controlled election authority declared Maduro the winner on July 29, one day after the election. That same day thousands of demonstrators took to the streets nationwide in protest of the election, leading to violent clashes with the police and the death of at least six people. The demonstrations are ongoing, with over 700 arrests.
Maduro’s opposition claims that its candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, won the election in a landslide. The Biden administration is now considering imposing sanctions against the Venezuelan government, which could include U.S. travel bans on Venezuelan officials.
Maduro has been president of Venezuela since his predecessor, Hugo Chávez, died in 2013. He has been accused of corruption and authoritarianism, resulting in the isolation of Venezuela from the rest of the world. Millions of Venezuelan citizens have fled the country, which is also experiencing a decade-long economic crisis despite being rich in oil and other natural resources.
The Episcopal Diocese of Venezuela, based in the capital, Caracas, has 10 parishes, 14 missions and four preaching stations. Ecuador Litoral Bishop Cristóbal Olmedo León Lozana is the provisional bishop of the diocese, which is part of Province IX.
“Let us continue to pray regularly and advocate for a peaceful resolution of the crisis facing our siblings in Venezuela, and urge continued support for all Venezuelans, including those who have migrated to other countries,” the statement said.
- Diocese of Rhode Island releases oral history project on women’s ordination
- Revitalize your parish and your ministry
- RootedGood announces new opportunity for Episcopal churches, supported by Trinity Wall Street
- 40 Leader’s Way Fellows gather at Berkeley Divinity School at Yale for a week of restoration and innovation
- Church Pension Group releases its 2024 Annual Report
- Executive Certificate in Religious Fundraising
- Kanuga AwakeningSoul
- A New Day Draws Near, A Conference Reimagining Church & Community
- Create Your Life. Write from the Soul Retreat
- Gathering the Harvest: Body, Mind, and Spirit Retreat
- Celebrating Our Identity as Members of the LGBTQ+ Community Retreat
-
Rector Gainesville, FL
-
Rector Mentone, AL
-
Executive Director – Episcopal Retreat & Conference Center Salt Lake City, UT
-
Associate Rector or Interim Associate Rector Fredericksburg, VA
-
Director of Children, Youth, & Family Ministries Colorado Springs, CO
-
Vicar Whiterocks, UT
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Savannah, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Nicholasville, KY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Rector Pauma Valley, CA
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Director of Music (PT) Port Huron, MI
-
Rector Jacksonville Beach, FL
-
Rector Scottsdale, AZ
-
Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector Decatur, IL
-
Program Officer, Matching Grant Quality Assurance Location TBD
-
Manager for Evangelism and Discipleship Location TBD
-
Rector Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Versailles, KY
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Priest-in-Charge Winchester, KY
Social Menu