RIP: Former Navajoland Bishop David Bailey dies at 84

[Episcopal News Service] Former Navajoland Area Mission Bishop David Earle Bailey, 84, passed away on July 28, according to an announcement from the Episcopal Church in Navajoland’s official Facebook account.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the Rt. Reverend David Bailey,” the announcement said. “Bishop Dave died peacefully this morning, July 28, 2024, at 1:30 a.m. Pacific Time.”

Bailey was born on March 30, 1940, in Canton, Ohio. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1980 and was a graduate of the Episcopal Seminary of the Southwest, receiving a Master of Divinity degree in 1991. Bailey was rector of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Phoenix, Arizona, between 1981 and 1998. While serving that role, he chaired the Council for Native American Ministry in the Diocese of Arizona and was a diocesan liaison to Navajoland, serving then-Navajoland Bishop Steven Plummer in an administrative capacity. During that time, Bailey also developed a 60-bed retreat center that at times provided free shelter to Navajo families who would travel to Phoenix for advanced medical treatment.

Bailey was also a board member of The Episcopal Church’s Recovery Ministries and had served on Executive Council. He served various roles in the Diocese of Utah, including executive officer. He was also a member of Bishops United Against Gun Violence, a network of more than 100 Episcopal bishops working to reduce gun violence.

Bailey was serving as the Diocese of Utah’s canon to the ordinary at the time the House of Bishops elected him as bishop of Navajoland on March 24, 2010, succeeding the Rt. Rev. Mark MacDonald, who resigned on July 27, 2009, after serving three years as interim bishop of Navajoland. He was ordained and consecrated on Aug. 7, 2010, at the Brooks/Isham Performing Arts Center in Kirtland, New Mexico. Several hundred Diné – many wearing traditional Navajo clothing – visitors and guests attended the ceremony, which was filled with Navajo tradition, including the use of sacred blessing bowls and eagle feathers, as well as smudging attendees with smoldering sage and sweetgrass incense, a ritual of blessing and cleansing. Then-Presiding Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori served as chief consecrator.

Bailey’s episcopate in Navajoland focused on combining Navajo tradition with Episcopal Church customs; elevating Indigenous ordained leadership; developing programs to address substance abuse and domestic violence; supporting veterans; and developing new sources of income to support the mission, according to The Episcopal Church in Navajoland’s website.

Bailey retired in 2023 and was succeeded by the Rt. Rev. Barry Beisner, former bishop of the Diocese of Northern California. Beisner has served as bishop provisional of Navajoland Area Mission since May 2023.

Bailey is survived by his wife, Anne Bailey.

All Saints Church in Farmington, New Mexico, where Navajoland Area Mission is based, will hold a public memorial service, according to The Episcopal Church in Navajoland’s Facebook post. Details will be announced toward the end of August.