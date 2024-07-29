India visit revives links with Scottish Episcopal Church mission partners

[The Scottish Episcopal Church] The Most Rev. Mark Strange, primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church; the Rev Hamilton Inbadas, convener of the Provincial Global Partnerships Committee; and Mrs. Jane Strange earlier this month undertook a visit to India to explore the historic links between the Scottish Episcopal Church and its mission partners, re-affirming the enduring connections between them.

The journey began during the COVID-19 lockdown when Inbadas, rector of St. John’s in Forres, was researching the history of the Scottish Episcopal Church global mission initiatives over the years.

He writes: “This trip to India is part of the ongoing work of the Global Partnership Committee to reconfigure the Scottish Episcopal Church’s Global Mission. The SEC’s involvement with the global community has evolved since its origins in the 19th century. There have been changes such as diversification of activities since the 1950s, focusing on supporting our partner churches’ ministries in their own communities. The primus’ visit to Chandrapur and Thiruvananthapuram marks a significant moment in our engagement with global mission, reviving historical links and strengthening current ones. It recognizes our companionship with partners who are all engaged in God’s mission wherever they are in the world.”

Read the entire article here.