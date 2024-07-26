As the Summer Olympics begin, Paris churches, other religious groups are showing they care

[World Council of Churches] With the 2024 Summer Olympics beginning in Paris on July 26, churches are extending a caring welcome to athletes and spectators alike.

As all eyes are on the performance of athletes, their spiritual needs are often overlooked. The Rev. Jean-Raymond Stauffacher, general secretary of the Protestant Federation of France, highlighted the importance of spiritual accompaniment, noting that over 9,000 of the 13,000 athletes have expressed the value of such support.

To meet this need, French Roman Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant chaplains will work alongside Jewish, Muslim, Hindu and Buddhist counterparts in an inter-religious tent set up by the French Olympic Committee. General Jean-Fred Berger, chair of the chaplaincy commission for the Protestant Federation of France, emphasized, “This ecumenical aspect is very important for us. We think sharing this common space is a significant step.”

Read the entire article here.