|
Ecumenical patriarch, secretary-general of Muslim Council of Elders talk of deepening cooperation
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the archbishop of Constantinople, met with the secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, in Istanbul, Turkey. The discussion focused on enhancing mutual cooperation in promoting and fostering the values of tolerance, coexistence and interfaith dialogue, as well as its role in combating hate speech and addressing global challenges.
The patriarch expressed his appreciation for the efforts of His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, chair of the Muslim Council of Elders, in solidifying the values of coexistence and human fraternity, building bridges of communication and understanding between religions.
Abdelsalam praised the role of the patriarch in promoting interfaith dialogue, particularly concerning climate change and combating hate.
Read the entire article here.
