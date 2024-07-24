Asian Ecumenical Institute begins exploration of creation care and eco-justice

[World Council of Churches] The Asian Ecumenical Institute began on July 22 in Chiang Mai, Thailand, opening a monthlong exploration of the theme, “Creation Care and Eco-Justice: Our Faith and With-ness.”

The ecumenical formation training is jointly organized by the Christian Conference of Asia and the World Council of Churches.

Highlighting the interconnectedness between faith and creation care in the context of ecological crisis, the deliberations at the Asian Ecumenical Institute will help the participants learn about eco-justice from deeper biblical theological perspectives, and emerging socio-economic and political contexts in Asia.

