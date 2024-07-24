|
Asian Ecumenical Institute begins exploration of creation care and eco-justice
Posted 35 mins ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The Asian Ecumenical Institute began on July 22 in Chiang Mai, Thailand, opening a monthlong exploration of the theme, “Creation Care and Eco-Justice: Our Faith and With-ness.”
The ecumenical formation training is jointly organized by the Christian Conference of Asia and the World Council of Churches.
Highlighting the interconnectedness between faith and creation care in the context of ecological crisis, the deliberations at the Asian Ecumenical Institute will help the participants learn about eco-justice from deeper biblical theological perspectives, and emerging socio-economic and political contexts in Asia.
Read the entire article here.
- A New Day Draws Near, A Conference Reimagining Church & Community
- Create Your Life. Write from the Soul Retreat
- Executive Certificate in Religious Fundraising
- Gathering the Harvest: Body, Mind, and Spirit Retreat
- Episcopal Migration Ministries (EMM) Seeks Partners: Informational Call
- Celebrating Our Identity as Members of the LGBTQ+ Community Retreat
-
Rector Mentone, AL
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Director of Children, Youth, & Family Ministries Colorado Springs, CO
-
Program Officer, Matching Grant Quality Assurance Location TBD
-
Vicar Whiterocks, UT
-
Rector Gainesville, FL
-
Rector Jacksonville Beach, FL
-
Rector Parkersburg, WV
-
Executive Director – Episcopal Retreat & Conference Center Salt Lake City, UT
-
Director of Music (PT) Port Huron, MI
-
Rector Pauma Valley, CA
-
Rector Scottsdale, AZ
-
Rector Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
-
Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Priest (PT) Virginia Beach, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Versailles, KY
-
Rector Decatur, IL
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
Social Menu