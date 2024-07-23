Hope is front and center at interfaith pre-conference to AIDS 2024

[World Council of Churches] Ahead of the International AIDS Conference July 22-26 at the Messe München in Germany, faith leaders, faith-based organizations and faith actors gathered for a two-day, interfaith pre-conference themed “Sustaining Hope for All – Through 2030 and Beyond.”

Passionate individuals of faith convened to discuss inclusivity, compassion and support for all affected by the HIV epidemic. The pre-conference aimed to inspire lasting hope and resilience to ensure that efforts of faith communities extend beyond statistics to prioritize the wellbeing of every individual impacted by HIV.

Discussions focused on fostering a future where dignity and support for all are central, creating a response that is not only effective but deeply human-centered. This approach aims to build bridges among different religions and sectors for a more coordinated and impactful response.

Throughout the conference, participants engaged in deep and challenging discussions, reaffirming their commitment to raising faith communities’ unique, credible, and consistent voices to address stigma and discrimination. This is particularly crucial for those most at risk, such as young people, intravenous drug users, sex workers and LGBTQI+ communities.

