Saint Augustine’s University announces ‘triumph’ in accreditation fight, remains on probation

[Episcopal News Service] Saint Augustine’s University, one of two historically Black colleges with Episcopal roots, announced July 22 that the university in Raleigh, North Carolina, had won back membership with its accreditation agency, bolstering its chances of survival while it remains on probation for financial and governance issues.

Its accrediting agency, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACSCOC, first ruled in December 2023 that Saint Augustine’s had failed to meet six of the agency’s requirements and standards, including those relating to the university’s governing board, its financial resources and financial documents. After losing its appeal of that decision in February, Saint Augustine’s board said it would pursue arbitration with SACSCOC in its fight to remain accredited.

The July 22 announcement said the arbitration committee had decided to reverse SACSCOC’s decision to end Saint Augustine’s membership, a development the university is celebrating as “a triumph” for ensuring that it can continue as an accredited institution and welcome students back for the fall 2024 semester.

Brian Boulware, chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees, said in the news release that the reversal “rightfully corrects the injustice” of SACSCOC’s earlier decisions “and underscores the university’s steadfast commitment to excellence and growth.”

Saint Augustine’s and the much smaller Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina, are the two remaining historically Black institutions with Episcopal roots. The pair of colleges have received several million dollars from The Episcopal Church in recent years while also accepting the church’s guidance on administrative and fundraising matters.

Local news reports earlier this year indicated that Saint Augustine’s was behind on payments to its insurance company and was struggling to borrow the money it needed. Documents filed by the IRS also indicated the university had not paid its federal taxes since 2020. The university responded by launching new fundraising efforts while seeking to address the accrediting agency’s concerns about its financial controls.

“This reinstatement acknowledges SAU’s relentless dedication to upholding academic standards and ensuring a thriving educational environment for our students,” Interim President Marcus H. Burgess said in the news release. “We are resolute in our mission to overcome challenges and emerge stronger than ever.”

Saint Augustine’s history dates to 1867, when it was established by Episcopalians in the Diocese of North Carolina. Though still rooted in the Episcopal tradition, it now operates as an independent institution. Its enrollment in fall 2021 was 1,261 students, according to the latest data compiled and released by the National Center for Education Statistics.

Under federal guidelines, colleges and universities seek accreditation by an approved governmental or nongovernmental agency like SACSCOC to ensure they meet “acceptable levels of quality,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Accreditation, for example, is a minimum standard typically verified by managers when assessing graduates for potential employment. An academic institution that fails to retain accreditation also could be disqualified from federal grants and student aid programs, potentially jeopardizing the school’s ability to remain open.

Saint Augustine’s University had previously faced financial struggles and enrollment decline, but by December 2018, it appeared to be turning a corner when it announced that it had been taken off probation by SACSCOC.

Now, with the university still accredited but back on probation, it vowed in its news release “to seize this opportunity and provide new, verifiable financial information to solidify its standing” with the accreditation agency.

