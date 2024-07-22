Additional details announced for Presiding Bishop-elect Sean Rowe’s installation service

[Episcopal News Service] A “save the date,” including additional details for the simpler, scaled-down installation of Presiding Bishop-elect Sean Rowe on Saturday, Nov. 2, has been announced by The Episcopal Church Office of Public Affairs.

The installation service will take place at 11 a.m. Eastern at the Chapel of Christ the Lord in The Episcopal Church Center in New York City, with a prelude beginning one hour earlier. There will be an extensive livestream production to support churchwide access and participation, according to the July 22 update.

“I am delighted to work with Presiding Bishop-elect Rowe and the committee in planning this historic installation. Having planned and experienced a scaled-down consecration myself during COVID, I am very familiar with the challenges and opportunities this presents,” said Missouri Bishop Deon Johnson, who serves as chair of the installation planning committee.

The planning committee, he added, is “committed to centering the rich diversity of our church and providing increased opportunities for virtual engagement to our community and beyond.”

As previously announced, Rowe, citing a view toward reducing the carbon footprint and increasing virtual engagement and participation, has chosen to forego the usual installation service at Washington National Cathedral and instead will be installed one day after his official term begins at the chapel inside the denominational headquarters in Manhattan.

The installation planning committee includes lay people, priests and bishops; a full roster is here.

The July 22 announcement encouraged dioceses to plan watch parties for the service, and during the coming months, The Episcopal Church Office of Communication will be supporting those efforts with customizable invitations and communication tools.

The House of Bishops elected Rowe on the first ballot to be the next presiding bishop and the House of Deputies concurred on June 26 during the 81st General Convention held in Louisville, Kentucky. He succeeds the Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, whose term ends on Oct. 31. Rowe currently serves as bishop of the Diocese of Northwestern Pennsylvania and provisional bishop of the Diocese of Western New York.