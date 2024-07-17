UN Human Rights Council adopts resolutions on child safety, digital justice and health

[World Council of Churches] The recently concluded 56th United Nations Human Rights Council adopted 25 resolutions related to children, climate, health and more.

One resolution gives the U.N. the mandate to begin work to draft a new treaty aimed at extending the right to secondary and pre-primary education. Resolutions also were adopted on “the safety of the child in the digital age,” recognizing while the digital environment offers new opportunities for the realization of the rights of the child, it also poses risks of the violation or abuse of those rights.

Two resolutions addressed climate and environment-related concerns – one which stressed the importance of pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Resolutions were adopted on human rights in the context of HIV and AIDS, and on menstrual hygiene. Both resolutions expressed deep concern at the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the realization of human rights.

