General Synod in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia approves youth audit

[Anglican Taonga] General Synod has approved an audit of young people’s participation in the decision-making bodies of the Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia, as part of a move to increase the number of young people involved in church leadership.

The mover of Motion 7 on youth representation, Etienne Wain of the Diocese of Wellington explained how in 2018 General Synod began a review of young people involved in church boards, commissions and committees, but six years on, little has changed to make youth membership of those bodies more equitable or accessible.

Synod, also known as Te Hīnota Whānui, passed Motion 7 unanimously, which now establishes a research project to run between 2024-2025 that will scan Hui Amorangi and diocesan boards, committees and three Tikanga commissions to identify and report how many young people they are supporting to take part in church governance.

