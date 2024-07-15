|
RIP: Sanford “Sandy” Hampton, who served as a bishop in three dioceses, dies at 89
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[The Episcopal Church in Western Oregon] The Rt. Rev. Sanford “Sandy” Hampton, who served three dioceses as a bishop, died June 28 in San Diego, California. He was 89.
In 1988, Hampton was elected suffragan bishop of Minnesota and was consecrated in 1989. He served there until 1995, after which he became the assisting bishop of Olympia, focusing on multi-cultural and specialized ministries. Later, he served as assistant bishop of Oregon from 2008 until his retirement in 2010.
Hampton was a graduate of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. After he graduated and spent several years in the advertising industry, he felt a call to the priesthood.
He graduated from Seabury Western Seminary and was ordained a priest in 1966. He served in parishes in Illinois, Utah, Oregon, Maryland and Washington, D.C. before being elected to the episcopacy. In retirement, he and his late wife Mari moved to San Diego to be nearer to family.
During his years in ministry, Hampton was recognized for addressing controversial topics and their connection to the Christian Gospel. Known for his friendliness, he also had a great love for the Dodgers, a passion for Scrabble and a wonderful sense of humor.
Services will take place on Aug. 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. Pacific time at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in San Diego; it also will be livestreamed. Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to St. Dunstan’s.
