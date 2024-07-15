Peace efforts between warring parties in Sudan draw hopeful support

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay welcomed positive developments in ongoing talks between the warring parties in Sudan.

“The call for a ceasefire and the encouragement of dialogue among the conflict parties represent significant steps towards alleviating the catastrophic humanitarian and protection crisis in Sudan,” Pillay said.

He emphasized the critical importance of maintaining open channels of communication and fostering trust among conflict parties and also underscored the necessity of international cooperation and adherence to humanitarian principles to ensure the protection of human rights and the delivery of essential aid.

Read the entire article here.