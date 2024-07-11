Episcopal Church raises increasing alarm at Israel’s refusal to release Anglican Palestinian

[Episcopal News Service] An Israeli military judge has denied an appeal for the release of Layan Nasir, a 23-year-old Palestinian Anglican woman held in administrative detention without charge by Israel since her arrest in April, according to a July 11 action alert released by The Episcopal Church’s Office of Government Relations.

“We are deeply concerned about the manner in which Layan Nasir was taken, her ongoing detention and the broader system that means many thousands of Palestinians are kept in administrative detention for months,” the action alert said.

Back in April, Nasir’s mother, Lulu Nasir, told Sky News that soldiers arrived at the family’s home at 4 a.m. April 6 and threatened them with guns as they searched the house before taking her daughter into custody. Israel hasn’t given any reason for Nasir’s detention. She is being held at Damon Prison near Haifa.

Nasir is a member of St. Peter’s Anglican Church in the occupied West Bank city of Birzeit. No timeline for charges, trial or release has been set in her case. Nasir’s priest, the Rev. Fadi Diab, and her family have been barred from visiting her.

“We join Anglican partners in asking for Layan’s release, and while her detention continues, we request that her priest and her family be able to visit her,” the Washington, D.C.-based Office of Government Relations said in its action alert to the Episcopal Public Policy Network.

Israel has allegedly arrested more than 9,700 Palestinians from the West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war started in October 2023, according to Addameer, a Palestinian nongovernmental organization based in Ramallah in the West Bank.

The Holy Land conflict was much discussed at last month’s 81st General Convention, held in Louisville, Kentucky. At least 16 resolutions related to the conflict were proposed for bishops’ and deputies’ consideration. One of the resolutions (D075) adopted by convention called for Nasir’s immediate release.

At its April meeting, Executive Council urged “the end of the continued detention of thousands of Palestinians without charge, as particularly highlighted by the case of Layan Nasir.”

On July 8, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry and Anglican leaders worldwide condemned Israel’s forced closure of Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, which is operated by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem. Curry, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and others reiterated the call for a ceasefire. The Office of Government Relations’ action alert echoed the same sentiment, as well as additional calls for full humanitarian access to Gaza and the release of all hostages.

“We echo … the prayers of other bishops around the Anglican Communion who call for [Nasir’s] release, and for us to acknowledge the plight of all detained Palestinians,” the action alert said.

The Office of Government Relations is encouraging Episcopalians to contact the Biden administration to call for Nasir’s release, as well as the release of all “unjustly detained” Palestinians.

Episcopalians can join the Episcopal Public Policy Network to receive updates and action alerts and learn how to best advocate to elected officials.

-Shireen Korkzan is a reporter and assistant editor for Episcopal News Service based in northern Indiana. She can be reached at skorkzan@episcopalchurch.org.