Conference in France addressed human relationship with nature
Posted 10 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches participated in the sixth Annual Meeting of the Ecumenical and Francophone Society of Theology of Ecology held at the Saint Hugues Spiritual Center in Biviers, France, July 2-5.
Louk Andrianos, WCC consultant on care for creation, sustainability, and climate justice, contributed virtually with a reflection on biodiversity, spirituality, and the need to redirect human greed towards oikocentrism.
The event examined the complex relationship between humans and the rest of creation, highlighting the historical dominance of anthropocentric exploitation and advocating for a shift towards stewardship as envisioned in Christian ecological thought.
Read the entire article here.
