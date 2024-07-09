|
Church of England Synod supports ‘Anglican way forward’ on same-sex relationships
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[The Church of England] The Church of England’s General Synod has given agreement in principle to taking forward outline proposals for the wider use of prayers asking for God’s blessing for same-sex couples in church services.
A selection of readings and prayers of thanksgiving, dedication and asking for God’s blessing for same-sex couples – known as Prayers of Love and Faith, are already in use as part of regular services in some churches such as a Sunday eucharist or evensong.
The package of proposals includes possible arrangements for the use of the Prayers of Love and Faith in special – or standalone – services alongside delegated episcopal ministry, and work to provide a timetable towards a decision on clergy in same-sex civil marriages.
Speaking in the debate, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, acknowledged there are deep disagreements within the church on questions of sexuality and that the proposals would not fully satisfy any group – but represented an “Anglican way forward.”
Read the entire article here.
- Church Pension Group releases its 2024 Annual Report
- Detroit cathedral hosts historic Arabic-English bilingual Mass
- The Church Pension Fund announces the election of Canon Anne M. Vickers as chair of its Board of Trustees
- Church Pension Group releases its report to the 81st General Convention
- Shaping the Parish begins a new cycle
- Confronting The Episcopal Church’s struggle against a tradition of racism in an award winning history
-
Music Director & Organist (PT) Boca Grande, FL
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Endowment Advisor New York, NY (or remote)
-
Rector Jacksonville Beach, FL
-
Rector Norman, OK
-
Rector Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
-
Rector Battle Creek, MI
-
Director of Children, Youth, & Family Ministries Colorado Springs, CO
-
Rector Palos Park, IL
-
Diocesan Director of Communications St. Louis, MO
-
Rector Scottsdale, AZ
-
Priest (PT) Virginia Beach, VA
-
Vicar Whiterocks, UT
-
Director of Music/Organist/Choirmaster Bethlehem, PA
-
Rector Chico, CA
-
Children’s Minister (PT) Washington, DC
-
Rector Saint Louis, MO
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Rector Gainesville, FL
-
Missioner for Communications Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Decatur, IL
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Interim Rector Carmichael, CA
-
Associate for Formation & Pastoral Care (PT) San Diego, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Johnstown & Somerset, PA
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Executive Director – Episcopal Retreat & Conference Center Salt Lake City, UT
Social Menu