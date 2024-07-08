|
World Council of Churches denounces Russian missile strikes on civilians and hospitals in Ukraine
Posted 21 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches General Secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay on July 8 denounced the missile strikes on Kyiv and other densely populated areas of Ukraine, which killed at least 34 people, and which severely damaged two of the country’s main hospitals for children and women, including the country’s largest pediatrics facility.
“It is the latest significant incident in which disregard for international humanitarian law has been evident,” Pillay said.
He emphasized that all those who target civilians and civilian infrastructure do so in violation of the most fundamental principles of law, ethics, morals and religion.
Read the full article.
- Church Pension Group releases its 2024 Annual Report
- Detroit cathedral hosts historic Arabic-English bilingual Mass
- The Church Pension Fund announces the election of Canon Anne M. Vickers as chair of its Board of Trustees
- Church Pension Group releases its report to the 81st General Convention
- Shaping the Parish begins a new cycle
- Confronting The Episcopal Church’s struggle against a tradition of racism in an award winning history
