Church of England’s Synod backs motion to affirm the human dignity of disabled children
Posted 22 hours ago
[Church of England] The General Synod on July 7 backed a motion to ensure parents and mothers have access to information on practical support available to them when informed they are carrying a child who will be disabled.
The motion calls upon churches and dioceses to consider the pastoral advice and support they might offer to the parents and families of those who had been advised during their pregnancy that their child would be born with a disability.
The Synod heard of the experience of Christine Keeley, from Wigan, who after realizing the lack of advice and support for options other than termination created the “Magnificat Group” with others who had experiences of disability and baby loss to provide this information.
