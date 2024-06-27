Kentucky priest elected vice president of House of Deputies

[Episcopal News Service – Louisville, Kentucky] The Rev. Steve Pankey, a deputy from the Diocese of Kentucky, on June 27 was elected vice president of the House of Deputies.

Pankey, who is rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky, was elected on the second ballot after receiving 442 votes out of 821 votes cast; 406 votes were needed to win.

He was an Executive Council member from 2020 to 2022 and currently serves on the Standing Commission on Structure, Governance, Constitution and Canons. He is a four-time deputy to General Convention, and this year he chairs the deputies’ Rules of Order Committee.

He was among four candidates standing for election. The others were the Rev. John Floberg, a North Dakota deputy and priest at St. Luke’s, Fort Yates, Church of the Cross, Selfridge and St. James’, Cannon Ball; the Rev. Charles Graves IV, a campus missioner and deputy from the Diocese of Texas; and the Rev. Ruth Meyers, a Diocese of California deputy and professor at Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkeley.

The final vote count was Pankey with 442 votes, Meyers with 278, Graves with 71 and Floberg with 21.

In remarks after his election was announced, Pankey said he was humbled and honored to be elected the House of Deputies’ 16th vice president. He added, “I look forward to serving God, this house and our president in a new way beginning with our adjournment tomorrow afternoon. I want to thank you all for trusting me with this office. I promise I will not let you down.”

Pankey succeeds the Rev. Rachel Taber-Hamilton, who has served as vice president the past two years. She ran for, but wasn’t elected, president of the House of Deputies.

Pankey’s term will begin at the conclusion of the 81st General Convention, which is scheduled for June 28.

— Melodie Woerman is an Episcopal News Service freelance reporter based in Kansas.