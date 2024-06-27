|
GC81 Daily Digest, June 27: George Werner remembered
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service — Louisville, Kentucky] The 81st General Convention continues to meet at the Kentucky International Convention Center. You can find full, regularly updated ENS coverage here. The ENS primer, or everything you need to follow the 81st General Convention, is here.
A lot can happen on any given day at General Convention. News that doesn’t make it into a full story gets filed into our daily digest.
House of Deputies notes 2023 death of its former president during June 27 worship
A tribute to the late Very Rev. George Werner, who served as the 31st president of the House of Deputies, was offered during Morning Prayer in the House of Deputies on June 27. Werner, who also had served nine years as vice president of the house, died on Feb. 6, 2023. He was 85.
Diocese of Pittsburgh deputy Jon Delano spoke about his friend and former priest, recalling Werner’s commitment to the words of the Baptismal Covenant, “to strive for justice and respect the dignity of every human being.”
He added that Werner’s commitment to civil rights, women in ordained ministry and inclusion of LGBTQ+ people cost him a third term as president. He was at odds with then-Bishop Robert Duncan, Delano said. Duncan later took half the diocese’s parishes out of The Episcopal Church.
After serving as a deputy for more than 20 years, Werner wasn’t elected to Pittsburgh’s deputation for the 75th General Convention in 2006, which made him ineligible to stand for re-election as president. He took this in stride, Delano said, and spent his energy helping to strengthen and rebuild the diocese.
Werner, he said, was both a leader and a servant who set an example for all those who followed him as a deputy.
Deputies also adopted by acclamation resolution A180, which offers thanks for Werner’s many decades of faithful service to The Episcopal Church and extends condolences to his family.
–Melodie Woerman
