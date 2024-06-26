GC81 Daily Digest, June 26: Fiesta Latina

[Episcopal News Service — Louisville, Kentucky] The 81st General Convention continues to meet at the Kentucky International Convention Center. Legislative committees are still holding 7 a.m. meetings and the House of Deputies is meeting in a legislative session while the House of Bishops is gathered at Christ Church Cathedral to elect the 28th presiding bishop.

The latter is today’s big news, with full ENS coverage to come.

You can find full, regularly updated ENS coverage here. The ENS primer, or everything you need to follow the 81st General Convention, is here.

A lot can happen on any given day at General Convention. News that doesn’t make it into a full story gets filed into our daily digest.

Latino/Hispanic Ministries host ‘Fiesta Latina’ at 81st General Convention

The Episcopal Church’s Office of Latino/Hispanic Ministries hosted an evening “Fiesta Latina” on June 25, the third night of the 81st General Convention, at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville. The fiesta was an opportunity for Latinos and anyone involved in Latino ministry to connect, share a meal and dance.

“No matter how tired we are, there’s always a moment of celebration. We’ve done a lot of work but part of being together at General Convention is a family reunion,” the Rev. Anthony Guillén, church’s Latino/Hispanic missioner, told Episcopal News Service. “And when a family comes together, you celebrate. You have a fiesta.”

Partygoers danced to music performed live by La Salsoteca, a Bloomington, Indiana-based salsa band. The Rev. Yuri Rodríguez, a priest at the Church of the Nativity in Indianapolis, is the band’s lead singer.

Guillén said the fiesta was also a celebration of Latino/Hispanic Ministries steady growth over the years, as well as House of Deputies President Julia Ayala Harris, who earlier in the day won reelection to a second term. Ayala Harris, who is of Mexican descent, became the first woman of color to win the presidency in 2022.

“The future of The Episcopal Church is multiracial and multicultural and multiethnic, and this fiesta is exactly that,” Ayala Harris told ENS. “The people here are one piece of the future of The Episcopal Church. Latinos who are all different backgrounds, all different races, all different colors, coming together and celebrating what it means to be Episcopalian.”

During the fiesta, Ayala Harris told partygoers that several people asked what he reelection celebration plans were, and they were all surprised when she said she was going to the “Fiesta Latina.”

“This celebration is for all of us, for mi gente,” Ayala Harris said.

Ayala Harris then presented Guillén with the President’s Service Award, calling him a “servant leader who helped shape The Episcopal Church.”

-Shireen Korkzan