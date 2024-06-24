GC81 Daily Digest, June 24: Legislative sessions continue, community festival

[Episcopal News Service – Louisville, Kentucky] The 81st General Convention is in its second full day, meeting at the Kentucky International Convention Center. Legislative committees continue to meet and the House of Deputies and the House of Bishops are meeting in their respective houses for legislative sessions.

You can find full, regularly updated ENS coverage here. The ENS primer, or everything you need to follow the 81st General Convention, is here.

A lot can happen on any given day at General Convention. News that doesn’t make it into a full story gets filed into our daily digest. Here are some dispatches from June 24.

Church’s Ethnic Ministries host community festival first night of General Convention

The Episcopal Church’s department of Ethnic Ministries hosted the New Community Festival the first night of the 81st General Convention on June 23 at Cathedral of the Assumption.

The festival was a celebration of the church’s growing racial and ethnic diversity. It was also an opportunity for Episcopalians of African, Asiamerican, Indigenous and Latino/Hispanic heritage to network and to have fun through a shared meal and dancing.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate ourselves, to celebrate our culture, to explore and have fun and to enjoy ourselves – judgment-free,” the Rev. Isaiah Shaneequa Brokenleg, the presiding bishop’s staff officer for racial reconciliation, told Episcopal News Service. “We need to have places where Jesus can be found on the faces of all of us because I think, sometimes, that white-tiousness makes us blind or makes our church blind to the Jesus that’s in our Black and brown faces everywhere.”

— Shireen Korkzan

Committees adopt resolutions on reparations, Indigenous liturgy

The Racial Truth-Telling, Reckoning & Healing committees June 24 adopted two proposed resolutions with amendments.

The committees acted on the following resolutions:

A095, “Continue the Task Force on Indigenous Liturgy.” If approved by the two houses, they would be funded $300,000 to continue its work through the next triennium, 2025-2027. The resolution was amended to include the year the task force was created, 2023.

A015, “Owning a Commitment to Reparations.” If approved by the two houses, a reparations fund task force would be created to establish a fund of a to-be-determined amount from church assets that would be used as financial payment to Indigenous people and descendants of enslaved people. Two-thirds of the task force would be people of color. The Executive Council would oversee the task force.

The meeting took place before the House of Bishops and House of Deputies convened legislative sessions on the second day of General Convention. Bishops and deputies serve on distinct but parallel committees that typically meet together to deliberate and vote on resolutions in advance of legislative sessions.

— Shireen Korkzan

Paul Neuhauser honored for 52 years of service to The Episcopal Church’s Committee on Corporate Social Responsibility

The Episcopal Church’s Executive Council Committee on Corporate Social Responsibility on June 24 honored Paul Neuhauser, who was a founding member of that committee in 1970 and served until 2022.

In addition to a lunch in his honor, he also was presented with an icon of Christ.

Neuhauser told the dozens of people attending that he became involved in this issue at the request of Presiding Bishop John Hines, whose legacy was one of work toward social and racial justice. Newhauser helped him file suit against Dow Chemical to stop production of napalm used in the war in Vietnam.

Hines, who served from 1965 to 1974, he said, wanted The Episcopal Church to be a better corporate citizen in the way it invested its assets. Once the committee was formed, he and the committee challenged General Motors to withdraw from apartheid-era South Africa.

Hearings against copper mines in Puerto Rico helped establish the committee’s expanded work into environmental issues and for Indigenous rights. From these efforts came creation of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, a coalition of faith- and values-based investors of which The Episcopal Church is a part.

The committee also showed a clip from a longer film about the committee that described its history and impact.

In a brochure handed out at the event, the committee said that it has been effective at making changes in a variety of social issues including Israel-Palestine, climate change, fossil fuels and human rights.

— Melodie Woerman