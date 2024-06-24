|
Deputies’ committee amends Palestine resolution before sending it to House’s floor
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service – Louisville, Kentucky] The House of Deputies’ Social Justice & International Policy Committee met June 24 to discuss resolutions heard in the House of Bishops the previous day and resolutions still pending on the bishops’ legislative calendar.
Committee members’ discussion focused primarily on the four of seven resolutions related to the long-standing conflict in the Holy Land and the more recent war between Israel and Hamas, resolutions that bishops struck down.
It landed like a “gut punch,” said deputies’ committee chair Janet Day-Strehlow from the Convocation of Episcopal Churches in Europe.
Strehlow said it was no surprise that bishops took issue with resolutions defining the state of Israel’s legal system as one of apartheid and expressing solidarity with the boycott, divest, sanctions movement. However, the committee was surprised to hear bishops voted down resolutions condemning Christian Zionism and affirming Palestinians as an Indigenous people of the land between the Mediterranean Sea and Jordan River, resolutions D006 and D004 respectively.
The committee concurred with bishops on resolutions D007 and D009, and they adopted D013, with two amendments to the version passed by bishops.
The committee removed language bishops added to D013 that asserted Hamas hides armed combatants in hospitals, schools and other places where civilians are sheltered. They also restored language bishops struck, referring to the current government of Israel’s pursuance of “apartheid” policies against the Palestinian people.
Apartheid is defined by the existence of “inhuman acts committed for the purpose of establishing and maintaining domination by one racial group of persons over any other racial group of persons and systematically oppressing them,” according to the United Nations International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid.
“We’re putting a lot of energy into wondering what happens when we use the word, but we have to put equal energy into wondering and understanding what happens when we don’t,” said Leeann Culbreath, a deputy from the Diocese of Georgia. “Who does that impact? What is the impact on our church? And what is the impact on our souls and our moral stance in the world when we’re not able to call something what it is, what it is legally?
D013 will next move to the floor of the House of Deputies for discussion. If passed by deputies, it will return to the House of Bishops Social Justice & International Policy Committee. Day-Strehlow encouraged committee members to talk to their bishops about the resolution.
In other action the deputies’ committee concurred with bishops on Resolution C013, calling for the church to adopt “migration with dignity,” as a framework.
The committee also briefly mentioned upcoming resolutions D056 and D075, both regarding Israel-Palestine, D060 regarding the crisis in Haiti and D062 regarding support and solidarity with Armenia.
- SSW’s robust scholarships and new curriculum with Beloved Community focus main topics of conversation at GC81
- The Church Pension Fund announces the election of Canon Anne M. Vickers as chair of its Board of Trustees
- Shaping the Parish Series on Amazon
- Learn about VTS’ full scholarship package and new Christian Formation doctoral track at General Convention
- Season of Creation liturgical resource approved for use in 42 dioceses
- Church Pension Group releases its report to the 81st General Convention
- CDSP announces major price reduction for seven-week continuing ed courses
- SIM unveils cutting-edge Apple Vision Pro 3D technology at the 81st General Convention
- University of the South brings Sewanee to Louisville
- Shaping the Parish begins a new cycle
- Confronting The Episcopal Church’s struggle against a tradition of racism in an award winning history
- Seminary of the Southwest announces election of Dr. Scott Bader-Saye as ninth dean and president
-
Rector Chapala, Mexico
-
Rector Joplin, MO
-
Rector Palos Park, IL
-
Diocesan Director of Communications St. Louis, MO
-
Children’s Minister (PT) Washington, DC
-
Youth Minister (PT) Brooklyn, NY
-
Rector Flagstaff, AZ
-
Endowment Advisor New York, NY (or remote)
-
Assistant/Associate for Formation and Engagement Wilton, CT
-
Director of Music/Organist/Choirmaster Bethlehem, PA
-
Assistant/Associate Rector for Children, Youth, and Families Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Chico, CA
-
Rector Battle Creek, MI
-
Rector Decatur, IL
-
Rector Saint Louis, MO
-
Rector Gettysburg, PA
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Communications Coordinator Los Angeles, CA
-
Associate Rector Fredericksburg, VA
-
Young Adult Community Fellow Indianapolis, IN
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Interim Rector Aptos, CA
-
Vicar Whiterocks, UT
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Senior Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Rector Alpena, MI
-
Music Director & Organist (PT) Boca Grande, FL
-
Associate for Formation & Pastoral Care (PT) San Diego, CA
-
Program Officer R&P Pre-Arrival Location TBD
-
Rector Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
-
Director of Children, Youth, & Family Ministries Colorado Springs, CO
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Interim Rector Carmichael, CA
Social Menu