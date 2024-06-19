|
Anglican Church of Canada offers new Daily Office resource
Posted 8 hours ago
[Anglican Church of Canada] A new prayer resource published by the Anglican Church of Canada, Pray Without Ceasing, invites Anglicans to deepen their faith, join with the wider church in prayer and maintain formative patterns in the rhythm of spiritual life.
Pray Without Ceasing transforms the Daily Office from the Book of Alternative Services (which since 1985 has been the church’s primary liturgical source) by incorporating Anglican, Lutheran and additional ecumenical sources into a more comprehensive format for Morning and Evening Prayer.
The book is structured into sections corresponding to the seasons of the church year and features an updated liturgical psalter for the Book of Alternative Services, resulting in a clear, step-by-step approach to the practice of daily prayer and reflection.
Read the entire article here.
