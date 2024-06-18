|
Scottish Episcopal Church Synod issues statement on Israel-Palestine
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Scottish Episcopal Church] On the final day of General Synod 2024, June 15, at St. Paul’s & St. George’s Episcopal Church in Edinburgh, business was dominated by debate over Israel-Palestine.
During debate, Synod members agreed to three items on the matter:
- Welcome and affirm the recent statement of the College of Bishops calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and a just peace in Israel-Palestine, and the nomination of Friends of the Holy Land as recipient of the Synod Offering;
- Call upon the College of Bishops to continue to speak boldly in the name of this Church on matters of justice and human rights;
- Express its solidarity with the Diocese of Jerusalem and the Middle East, and other Christian communities in Palestine-Israel; and its profound grief and horror at all the violence and suffering experienced by people in Israel-Palestine over many years.
Earlier in the meeting, motions were adopted regarding nuclear weapons and ways for the church to address its historic links with the slave trade.
Read the entire article here.
