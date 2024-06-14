Colombia pilgrimage brings ‘historic moments’ of dialogue

[World Council of Churches] As the World Council of Churches executive committee closed its meeting in Bogota, Colombia, on June 11, the governing body and its hosts in Colombia came away with historic moments of dialogue that advanced the Pilgrimage of Justice, Reconciliation, and Unity in unprecedented ways.

“In our intense encounters and conversations around the Colombian peace process we could see how the church can be salt of the earth and light of the world, encouraging the conflict parties in their quest for overcoming violence,” WCC moderator Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm said. “Many of our conversation partners in politics and civil society emphasized the important role of the WCC in accompanying the peace process. The executive committee itself showed how our common faith makes a difference. All public statements on very controversial issues like the Gaza war, were in the end adopted in consensus.”

Read the full story.