World Council of Churches reiterates solidarity with Sudan, lifts up vulnerable people

[World Council of Churches] On June 11, the executive committee of the World Council of Churches issued the following statement, especially noting war’s impact on women, children and minority groups.

It has been more than a year since large-scale fighting broke out between the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. This conflict between two former allies in the 2021 military coup that toppled the previous transitional government has almost destroyed a country whose people had already suffered through many years of protracted and multidimensional crises.

As reported by the United Nations, there have been more than 15,500 deaths and over 1,400 violent events targeting civilians across the country since the war began. The conflict has resulted in extensive damage to critical infrastructure and facilities, as well as large-scale displacement. Approximately 8.8 million people have been forced to leave their homes in search of safety within and outside Sudan. Together with the 3.8 million internally displaced persons from past internal conflict, Sudan faces the largest internal displacement crisis in the world and the most significant child displacement crisis, with more than 3 million children displaced inside and outside the country.

