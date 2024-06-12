|
Conference emphasizes climate crisis’ intersectional impact
Posted 5 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches in collaboration with the Brahma Kumaris, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Lutheran World Federation, and ACT Church of Sweden co-organized a side event, ”Addressing the Intersectional Impacts of Climate Change; Bridging Gender Gaps in Climate: Faith Perspectives,” at the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2024 in Bonn, Germany. The event focused on gender justice and strategies to bridge gender gaps in climate change.
The side event fostered collaboration among diverse stakeholders, including experts from various continents and backgrounds; Indigenous communities; the global south; non-governmental organizations; and faith-based, governmental, and research organizations.
“The challenges we face are vast and complex. Every second lost is a second too much, especially for those most affected by climate change, such as women, children, and differently-abled people,” said Max Weber, a graduate from the Ecumenical Institute at Bossey and future representative of the Protestant Church in the Rhineland for the German Protestant Kirchentag 2027, who facilitated the side event. Weber expressed hope, observing the active participation of young activists and advocating for their inclusion in decision-making processes.
