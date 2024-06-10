Archbishop of York is new patron of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller Friendly Churches

[Office of the Archbishop of York] Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell has become a patron for the new organization Gypsy Roma and Traveller Friendly Churches.

Following the 2019 General Synod debate, the Church of England voted to support the appointment of chaplains to Gypsies, Roma and Travellers in every diocese, for church leaders to speak out against racism against these communities, and to encourage that land be made available for new Gypsy and Traveller sites. So far 12 dioceses have chaplains, and more dioceses are looking to appoint them.

Cottrell said, “I’m excited to see the developing work of Gypsy Roma and Traveller Friendly Churches. My prayer is that every church becomes a place where people from these culturally rich and godly communities are welcomed.”

