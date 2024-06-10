|
Archbishop of York is new patron of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller Friendly Churches
Posted 13 hours ago
|
[Office of the Archbishop of York] Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell has become a patron for the new organization Gypsy Roma and Traveller Friendly Churches.
Following the 2019 General Synod debate, the Church of England voted to support the appointment of chaplains to Gypsies, Roma and Travellers in every diocese, for church leaders to speak out against racism against these communities, and to encourage that land be made available for new Gypsy and Traveller sites. So far 12 dioceses have chaplains, and more dioceses are looking to appoint them.
Cottrell said, “I’m excited to see the developing work of Gypsy Roma and Traveller Friendly Churches. My prayer is that every church becomes a place where people from these culturally rich and godly communities are welcomed.”
Read the entire article here.
- Episcopal Church Foundation launches expanded online endowment management portal
- Episcopal Relief & Development continues to support refugees impacted by the Ukraine War
- ‘A Wonderful and Sacred Mystery’ on parish development
- Seminary of the Southwest announces election of Dr. Scott Bader-Saye as ninth dean and president
- Bishop Gutiérrez accompanies Archbishop of Canterbury to visit migrants in Central America
- Shaping the Parish begins a new cycle
