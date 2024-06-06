World Council of Churches will lead array of HIV response workshops in Nigeria

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches, with the Christian Council of Nigeria, the Nigerian Network of Religious Leaders Living with HIV and the International Community of Women Living with HIV, will lead an array of workshops related to HIV response in Nigeria June 10-18.

The goal of the workshops is to strengthen the engagement of religious leaders and the most affected populations in addressing the HIV pandemic to achieve both high-level and community-based impact. Topics will include living with HIV in the family, how stigma originates in premarital HIV testing, and the importance of adherence to treatment for young people living with HIV toward a positive life.

The activity will give birth to the Youth Advisory Board of the Christian Council of Nigeria, fulfilling a commitment to health and wellbeing of adolescents and young people.

Read the entire article here.