WCC marks World Environment Day with ‘stewardship, compassion and reverence’

[World Council of Churches] In a video message, World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Prof. Jerry Pillay marked World Environment Day on June 5 by reflecting on the theme “Our Land. Our Future.” “We reflect on the pressing issues that face our planet today,” said Pillay. “These challenges threaten the very ecosystems that sustain life.”

In fact, he noted, we are risking the well-being of present and future generations, yet faith-based groups can serve as beacons of hope.

Pillay urged inspiring and mobilizing communities towards action, and he reaffirmed the WCC’s commitment to the preservation and restoration of land.

Read the entire article here.