WCC marks World Environment Day with ‘stewardship, compassion and reverence’
Posted 5 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] In a video message, World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Prof. Jerry Pillay marked World Environment Day on June 5 by reflecting on the theme “Our Land. Our Future.” “We reflect on the pressing issues that face our planet today,” said Pillay. “These challenges threaten the very ecosystems that sustain life.”
In fact, he noted, we are risking the well-being of present and future generations, yet faith-based groups can serve as beacons of hope.
Pillay urged inspiring and mobilizing communities towards action, and he reaffirmed the WCC’s commitment to the preservation and restoration of land.
Read the entire article here.
-
Rector Coconut Grove, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Great Falls, VA
-
Rector Chapala, Mexico
-
Rector Alpena, MI
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Rector Millbrook, AL
-
Priest Associate Huntsville, AL
-
Rector St. Mary's City, MD
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Vicar Whiterocks, UT
-
Senior Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Rector Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Rocky Mount, NC
-
Assistant/Associate for Formation and Engagement Wilton, CT
-
Rector Dover, DE
-
Rector Panama City, FL
-
Associate Rector for Parish Life Jackson, MS
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Assistant Grants Manager (DFMS) New York, NY
-
Young Adult Community Fellow Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Mt. Pocono, PA
-
Director of Children, Youth, & Family Ministries Colorado Springs, CO
-
Rector Battle Creek, MI
-
Rector Flagstaff, AZ
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Newnan, GA
-
Assistant Rector Lexington, KY
-
Diocesan Director of Communications St. Louis, MO
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Folsom, CA
-
Assistant/Associate Rector for Children, Youth, and Families Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Rector Decatur, IL
-
Communications Coordinator Los Angeles, CA
-
Rector Joplin, MO
