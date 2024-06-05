RIP: Jürgen Moltmann, theologian of hope, dies at 98

[World Council of Churches] Jürgen Moltmann, the most widely read Christian theologian of the post-war era, died June 3 at the age of 98 in Tübingen, Germany. Moltmann was emeritus professor of systematic theology at the University of Tübingen.

A committed ecumenist, Moltmann was a member of the Commission on Faith and Order of the World Council of Churches from 1968 to 1983, taking part in many meetings, conferences and dialogues.

A pioneer of political theology, ecological theology, and post-Holocaust Christian theology, Moltmann was perhaps best known for his 1964 book, Theology of Hope: On the Ground and Implications of a Christian Eschatology, published in English in 1967. The book radically reframed eschatology, traditionally understood as the Christian doctrine of “the last things,” to focus on the ground of hope in Christian faith and the responsible exercise of this hope in thought and action in the world today.

