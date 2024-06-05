|
RIP: Jürgen Moltmann, theologian of hope, dies at 98
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] Jürgen Moltmann, the most widely read Christian theologian of the post-war era, died June 3 at the age of 98 in Tübingen, Germany. Moltmann was emeritus professor of systematic theology at the University of Tübingen.
A committed ecumenist, Moltmann was a member of the Commission on Faith and Order of the World Council of Churches from 1968 to 1983, taking part in many meetings, conferences and dialogues.
A pioneer of political theology, ecological theology, and post-Holocaust Christian theology, Moltmann was perhaps best known for his 1964 book, Theology of Hope: On the Ground and Implications of a Christian Eschatology, published in English in 1967. The book radically reframed eschatology, traditionally understood as the Christian doctrine of “the last things,” to focus on the ground of hope in Christian faith and the responsible exercise of this hope in thought and action in the world today.
Read the entire article here.
- Episcopal Relief & Development continues to support refugees impacted by the Ukraine War
- ‘A Wonderful and Sacred Mystery’ on parish development
- Episcopal historians dedicate latest journal issue to Philadelphia 11 and women’s ordination
- Episcopal Relief & Development renews partnerships to provide earthquake recovery in Türkiye and Syria
- Seminary of the Southwest announces election of Dr. Scott Bader-Saye as ninth dean and president
- Bishop Gutiérrez accompanies Archbishop of Canterbury to visit migrants in Central America
- Shaping the Parish begins a new cycle
- Church Pension Group releases report on the origins and sources of its assets
- The Backstory Preaching Mentorship
- Freedom to Seek: Adventure into the Wild Divine
- Episcopal Revival and Learning Party at General Convention
- Eco-Spirituality: Liberating Creation Retreat
- Vice Presidential Campaign Forum for The Episcopal Church’s House of Deputies
- 15 Years of Working Together Toward Parity
- Candidate Forum: President of The Episcopal Church’s House of Deputies
- Youth Week at Kanuga
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Rector Newnan, GA
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Rector Flagstaff, AZ
-
Rector Battle Creek, MI
-
Rector Rocky Mount, NC
-
Rector Folsom, CA
-
Assistant Rector Lexington, KY
-
Assistant/Associate Rector for Children, Youth, and Families Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Decatur, IL
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Director of Children, Youth, & Family Ministries Colorado Springs, CO
-
Rector Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Alpena, MI
-
Rector Coconut Grove, FL
-
Vicar Whiterocks, UT
-
Rector Dover, DE
-
Associate Rector for Parish Life Jackson, MS
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Diocesan Director of Communications St. Louis, MO
-
Rector Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
-
Rector Millbrook, AL
-
Senior Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Rector Joplin, MO
-
Rector St. Mary's City, MD
-
Priest-in-Charge Great Falls, VA
-
Rector Chapala, Mexico
-
Communications Coordinator Los Angeles, CA
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Mt. Pocono, PA
-
Rector Panama City, FL
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Young Adult Community Fellow Indianapolis, IN
-
Priest Associate Huntsville, AL
-
Assistant Grants Manager (DFMS) New York, NY
-
Assistant/Associate for Formation and Engagement Wilton, CT
Social Menu