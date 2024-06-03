|
Fourth-century Council of Nicaea shaped European history, Anglican theologian says
Posted 14 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The 1700th anniversary in 2025 of the first Ecumenical Council of Nicaea is an opportunity to reflect on the significance of the event for Christian unity and for the shaping of European culture, according to the Rev. Charlotte Methuen of the Scottish Episcopal Church.
“It marks a point at which Christianity goes from being a persecuted religion and a religion very much on the sidelines to actually having an official status,” said Methuen, a member of the Commission on Faith and Order of the World Council of Churches. “Without the Council of Nicaea we might not have had European Christendom and the whole of the European history would have been different,” Methuen said in a WCC video interview.
The Council of Nicaea was a gathering of Christian bishops under the patronage of the Roman Emperor Constantine, who converted to Christianity in 312 CE and was concerned about disunity among Christians. From being a persecuted religion, Christianity now had an official status, she said.
Read the entire article, and watch the video interview, here.
- ‘A Wonderful and Sacred Mystery’ on parish development
- Episcopal historians dedicate latest journal issue to Philadelphia 11 and women’s ordination
- Episcopal Relief & Development renews partnerships to provide earthquake recovery in Türkiye and Syria
- Seminary of the Southwest announces election of Dr. Scott Bader-Saye as ninth dean and president
- Bishop Gutiérrez accompanies Archbishop of Canterbury to visit migrants in Central America
- Shaping the Parish begins a new cycle
- Church Pension Group releases report on the origins and sources of its assets
- Eco-Spirituality: Liberating Creation Retreat
- Youth Week at Kanuga
- 15 Years of Working Together Toward Parity
- Freedom to Seek: Adventure into the Wild Divine
- Episcopal Revival and Learning Party at General Convention
- The Backstory Preaching Mentorship
- Candidate Forum: President of The Episcopal Church’s House of Deputies
-
Assistant Rector Lexington, KY
-
Communications Coordinator Los Angeles, CA
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Mt. Pocono, PA
-
Rector Alpena, MI
-
Rector Coconut Grove, FL
-
Rector Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Newnan, GA
-
Rector Flagstaff, AZ
-
Rector Decatur, IL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Rector Panama City, FL
-
Diocesan Director of Communications St. Louis, MO
-
Priest Associate Huntsville, AL
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Assistant/Associate Rector for Children, Youth, and Families Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Rocky Mount, NC
-
Vicar Whiterocks, UT
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Rector Kansas City, MO
-
Rector Folsom, CA
-
Rector Battle Creek, MI
-
Young Adult Community Fellow Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Chapala, Mexico
-
Priest-in-Charge Great Falls, VA
-
Director of Children, Youth, & Family Ministries Colorado Springs, CO
-
Rector Westerly, RI
-
Rector St. Mary's City, MD
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Senior Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Rector Millbrook, AL
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Associate Rector for Parish Life Jackson, MS
-
Assistant/Associate for Formation and Engagement Wilton, CT
-
Rector Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
-
Rector Dover, DE
Social Menu