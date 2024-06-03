Archbishop of York participates in celebrations marking 1,000 years of Christian law in Norway

[Office of the Archbishop of York] Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell on June 1 and 2 participated in events marking the millennium celebration of Christian law in Norway.

According to the saga recorded by the medieval historian Snorre, Olav Trygvason landed at Moster in 995 following his voyage across the North Sea from England, in order to become King of Norway. A church, probably wooden, was built there soon after. In 1024, King Olav Haraldsson (St. Olav) held an assembly at Moster and passed laws establishing Christianity in Norway. Moster Old Church, a stone building dating from around 1100, is thought to be the oldest village church in Norway.

Cottrell said of his involvement in the activities, “It has been joyful to be joining the 1,000 year jubilee services at Moster as we cherish the bonds of our friendship and Christian fellowship where we are walking, working and praying together. Our most recent partnership of unity in our mission is the Porvoo Communion which unites churches in their ministry in England, Ireland and the Iberian Peninsula as well as our brothers and sisters in Lutheran Churches in Nordic countries. We continue to learn from each other and grow in Christ’s love.”

Read the entire article here.