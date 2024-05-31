WCC and partners advocate in global webinar for menstrual health and dignity

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches cohosted for the fourth time an annual webinar to celebrate International Menstrual Hygiene Day. The online event discussed the crucial links between menstrual health and access to water and sanitation, as well as the role of faith-based initiatives in tackling menstrual health taboos.

The webinar brought together key speakers from various faiths and backgrounds, including Annette Torjesen from Norwegian Church Aid; Patricia Mulongo, a champion for menstrual health management for people with disabilities; Rabbi Talia Kaplan, an advocate for disability justice and menstrual health within Jewish law; Elizabeth Oluchi, who works with the Association of Positive Youths living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria; and Ronnie Shaqia, an advocate from the Young Women’s Christian Association in Nepal, who shared her journey and the challenges faced by young women in her community related to menstrual health and hygiene.

In his keynote speech, WCC program director for Public Witness and Diakonia the Rev. Kenneth Mtata underscored the urgent need to address the persistent challenges faced by 3.5 billion women and girls globally due to period poverty. “Millions of women suffer from period poverty, lacking access to menstrual products, sanitation facilities, and the education needed to manage menstrual health,” said Mtata.

