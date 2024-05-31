Archbishop of Canterbury undertakes three-day prayer and evangelism mission in Gloucester

[Office of the Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby spent three days in the Diocese of Gloucester on a prayer and evangelism mission May 24–26. Hosted by Gloucester Bishop Rachel Treweek and her team, it was an opportunity to worship alongside Christians across the diocese and witness first-hand the ways the church is reaching out to a diverse range of local communities.

Stops included a farm in the North Cotswolds, several primary schools, the Amberley Community Shop and Café — including barista training and making coffees for guests, a sports day run by Sportily UK, and homes being built by the Church Housing Association.

The visit ended with a thanksgiving Eucharist service at Gloucester Cathedral.

Read the entire article here.