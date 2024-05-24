Archbishops’ Commission for Racial Justice to investigate racial incidents in Church of England

[The Church of England] Over the coming months, the Archbishops’ Commission for Racial Justice will be investigating racial incidents in the Church of England.

The commission will explore whether systems are in place to address experiences of racism and the extent to which existing policies and procedures are effective. Complaints handling was a key recommendation in the 2020 report, From Lament To Action (FLTA): The Report of the Archbishops’ Anti-Racism Taskforce.

The commission is working to assess the impact that racism has on the wellbeing, sense of belonging, participation, and/or vocation of Global Majority Heritage/ U.K. Minoritized Ethnic communities in the church.

