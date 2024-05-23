Church of England’s 2023 strategic investment focuses on doubling number of children, young people

[The Church of England] The latest report on the Church of England’s strategic investment shows how funding in the last year has prioritized doubling the numbers of children and young people, and revitalizing parishes for mission.

In the year 2023, Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Funding (SMMI) awarded more than $76 million to Church of England projects and parishes, plus an additional nearly $37 million to support the lowest income communities around England.

Alongside the focus on growing the church younger and more diverse, funding prioritized parts of society where other sources of support have been withdrawn.

