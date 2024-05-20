|
WCC to convene hybrid consultation on interconnected challenges of land, water, food
Posted 11 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches will convene a hybrid event on May 29 at the Ecumenical Center in Geneva to address critical interlinkages between land, water and food security through a rights-based approach.
The half-day consultation will gather global experts and stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to deliberate on the complexities surrounding land degradation, water scarcity and food insecurity.
By viewing land, water and food as interconnected elements, participants will be challenged to develop more comprehensive strategies that support ecosystems, enhance food security and water management, and contribute to a sustainable future.
