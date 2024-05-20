|
Church of England attendance up almost 5% in third year of consecutive growth
Posted 11 hours ago
[The Church of England] Average weekly attendance at Church of England services rose by almost 5% in 2023 — the third year of consecutive growth, preliminary figures show. Meanwhile weekly attendance by children was up by almost 6% last year, according to an early snapshot of the annual Statistics for Mission findings.
While total attendance is still below 2019 levels, the last year before the Covid-19 lockdowns, the analysis suggests in-person attendance is drawing closer to the pre-pandemic trend.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, said “This is very welcome news and I hope it encourages churches across the country. I want to thank our clergy and congregations who have shown such faith, hope and confidence over recent years to share the gospel with their communities.”
