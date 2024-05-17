|
Transformative dialogue takes center stage at KAICIID Global Dialogue Forum
Posted May 17, 2024
|
[World Council of Churches] The KAICIID Global Dialogue Forum took place in Portugal May 14-16 under the theme “Transformative Dialogue: Building Alliances for Peace in a Rapidly Changing World.” KAICIID is an intergovernmental organization bringing religious leaders, policymakers and experts to the dialogue table to find common solutions to shared problems.
In the first Global Dialogue Forum, His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew reflected on why ecological sustainability and creation care should be at the very center of our attention and protection. He urged thinking of humanity as a family and working together towards a future based on the common good.
After reflections by the patriarch, Peter Prove, World Council of Churches director for the Commission of the Churches on International Affairs, was an input speaker during a theme session on “Sacred Ecology.”
Read the entire article here.
