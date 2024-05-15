|
WCC, WHO explore plans to commemorate 50 years of collaboration
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches and the World Health Organization are celebrating 50 years of collaboration. Their work together includes strategizing, publications, seminars, webinars and responding to crises such as HIV, the Ebola outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WCC is planning an online conference in June to celebrate the relationship, and to explore how the contributions of faith communities can be further strengthened, particularly through the new WCC Commission of the Churches on Health and Healing.
“Our shared work in the areas of public health, promoting health, keeping the world safe and serving the vulnerable so that more people benefit from universal health coverage, has led to many achievements as well as the discovery of more challenges ahead,” said WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay.
Read the entire article here.
