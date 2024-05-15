During global conference, WCC shares reflections on ‘just peace’ between Palestine and Israel

[World Council of Churches] During a May 10 global conference held in South Africa, World Council of Churches program director for Public Witness and Diakonia the Rev. Kenneth Mtata shared reflections on the role of the WCC in fostering “just peace” between Palestine and Israel.

“Today, the witness of the WCC and the broad ecumenical movement is deeply challenged because of the deepened violence and dehumanization resulting from the recent violence on Gaza,” Mtata said. “What should the WCC do to partner with like-minded organizations to continue pursuing ‘just peace’ in Palestine and Israel?”

Mtata referred to a statement entitled “Seeking Justice and Peace for All in the Middle East” from the WCC 11th Assembly in 2022. The statement called for “the worldwide ecumenical fellowship of churches to consult and reflect on an alternative policy, perspective and comprehensive solution for Palestine/Israel where all people have equal rights before the law, as opposed to the current systems of control, exclusion and discrimination.”

