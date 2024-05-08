WCC executive committee meeting in Colombia will strengthen peacebuilding work

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches executive committee will meet June 6-11 in Bogota, Colombia, to reaffirm its commitment to the peace process in the country and to further develop the Pilgrimage of Justice, Reconciliation and Unity.

The executive committee will meet in Colombia at the invitation of the Presbyterian Church in Colombia and in support of the churches’ involvement in peacebuilding and reconciliation. The program includes discussion, visits and celebrations with the churches, communities and government to learn more about the work for peace in Colombia.

In 2023, the WCC, with the Colombian Episcopal Conference, United Nations Mission in Colombia, and Organization of American States, was appointed as a permanent accompanier for peace talks with the Estado Mayor Central (EMC) FARC-EP .

