WCC executive committee meeting in Colombia will strengthen peacebuilding work
Posted 6 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches executive committee will meet June 6-11 in Bogota, Colombia, to reaffirm its commitment to the peace process in the country and to further develop the Pilgrimage of Justice, Reconciliation and Unity.
The executive committee will meet in Colombia at the invitation of the Presbyterian Church in Colombia and in support of the churches’ involvement in peacebuilding and reconciliation. The program includes discussion, visits and celebrations with the churches, communities and government to learn more about the work for peace in Colombia.
In 2023, the WCC, with the Colombian Episcopal Conference, United Nations Mission in Colombia, and Organization of American States, was appointed as a permanent accompanier for peace talks with the Estado Mayor Central (EMC) FARC-EP .
Read the entire article here.
-
Rector Chapala, Mexico
-
Grants and Compliance Manager – The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Associate Rector Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Rector Kansas City, MO
-
Chaplain Concord, NH
-
School Chaplain Charlotte, NC
-
Rector St. Mary's City, MD
-
Interim Rector Lansing, MI
-
Rector Bellefonte, PA
-
Rector Westerly, RI
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Rector Alpena, MI
-
Rector Ruidoso, NM
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Dunwoody, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Rector Flagstaff, AZ
-
Rector Hertford, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Mt. Pocono, PA
-
Director of Stewardship & Communications Denver, CO
-
Associate for Youth and Young Adults Baltimore, MD
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Program Officer, Preferred Communities – Monitoring and Evaluation Location TBD
-
Canon Vicar Indianapolis, IN
-
Dean and Rector Nashville, TN
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Associate Rector for Parish Life Jackson, MS
-
Rector Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Carlsbad, NM
-
Rector Coconut Grove, FL
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Assistant Priest for Youth & Families Spartanburg, SC
-
Associate Rector for Discipleship, Mission, and Care Lexington, KY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Castine, ME
-
Rector Panama City, FL
-
Assistant Rector San Antonio, TX
-
Rector Brunswick, ME
